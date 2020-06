Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office needs your help!

At 3:30 this morning, 6/17/20, The Pow Wow Highway 16 West in Choctaw MS was robbed at gunpoint. The robber was described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall and slender build and was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and blue/ red tennis shoes. He was driving a black Nissan with a nascar tag. If you have information, call 601-656-1414 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477)