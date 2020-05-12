Breaking: Stricter Protective Guidelines Enforced in Regional Counties

A New Executive Order enforces stricter guidelines for Mississippi hotspots. Governor Reeves has just announced an executive order requiring stricter guidelines for 7 Mississippi Counties showing Covid case increase. Theses counties include Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale and Jasper. Guidelines include employee screening and questionaires, potential symptom monitoring, appropriate ppe, social distancing, and available hand sanitizer at all times. Customers are required to wear face coverings in retail stores and also open events such as flea markets and live auctions.