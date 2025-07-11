Breezy 101.1 Moves to 103.7 Doubling Population Reached

Breezy 101.1 FM has officially moved to 103.7 FM in a move designed to increase the station’s broadcasting power and expand its audience.

The switch to a new frequency was necessary because increasing the power on the 101.1 frequency would cause interference with stations operating on adjacent frequencies. This made it impossible for Breezy to expand its signal reach while remaining on the 101.1 frequency.

The switch allows Breezy to reach a population of over 60,000—more than double its previous coverage of just over 27,000 potential listeners.

The change will help Breezy 103.7 deliver music, news, and community programming to a much wider area while maintaining our hometown connection.