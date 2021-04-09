Brian Gomillion Named Mayor of The Year by Keep Mississippi Beautiful

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves presented Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion with the 2020 Mayor of the Year award on behalf of keep Mississippi Beautiful. The presentation took place yesterday at the annual awards ceremony at the State Capitol in Jackson. The award honors one mayor from across the state each year who supports the Keep Mississippi Beautiful mission by taking action every day to improve the community environment.

The Town of Walnut Grove also was recognized with the second place award win in the Wildflower Trails of Mississippi program. We reached out to Mayor Gomillion who said “it was indeed a surprise honor to be recognized as Mayor of the Year by Keep Mississippi Beautiful.”