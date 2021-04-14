Brian Pace and Courtney Gill Named to the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

East Central Community College sophomores Brian Pace of Collinsville and Courtney Gill of Carthage were named to the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.

The All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team recognizes scholarly achievements and leadership accomplishments of students enrolled in the state’s two-year colleges. Pace was named to the First Team and Gill was a Second Team honoree.

A graduate of Neshoba Central High School and a business-marketing major, Pace is president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and member of Phi Beta Lambda business education organization, President’s Council, Warrior Corps, and Men of Dignity. He is one of six inductees into the ECCC Student Hall of Fame for 2020-21.

A graduate of Leake Academy and an engineering major, Gill is president of the Student Body Association, 2020 Homecoming Queen, and member of Warrior Corps, Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Phi Beta Lambda business education organization, Alpha Alpha Epsilon engineering society, President’s Council, women’s tennis team, and Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

Both honorees will receive medallions, certificates, and printed resolutions from the Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives.

The All-Mississippi Academic Team program is coordinated by Phi Theta Kappa, Mississippi Association of Community Colleges, and Mississippi Community College Board. PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges.