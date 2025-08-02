Big Deals!
Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

MERCEDES K BROOKS, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

 

FREDERICK D FORD, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $500.

 

AMARIANNA S GRIFFIN, 25, of Florence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $6,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JONATHAN N ICKOM, 26, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $900.

 

MARK L LEWIS, 36, of Brandon, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ODESSA MARTIN, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

CASSIDEY A NICKEY, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

CARLEY W PHILLIPS, 26, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

MITCHELL ROBERTS, 33, of Collinsville, Felony Bribery of Jurors/ Arbitrators / Referees, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for Other Agency, DUI – Other Substance, Reckless Driving, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500, N/A, $1,500, $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER L THOMAS, 30, of Jackson, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SHAFFER D WILDER, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

