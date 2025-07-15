Bridge over Ross Barnett Reservoir to be closed from July 28 – October 1

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (July 15, 2025) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary closure of the SR 43 Bridge over the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Rankin County, affecting both directions of traffic.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, July 28, and is expected to last until approximately Wednesday, Oct. 1, for bridge repair and inspection work.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and follow detour signs directing traffic to SR 25 and I-55.

MDOT encourages drivers to stay informed through the MDOT Traffic mobile app, MDOTtraffic.com, or by following @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Instagram, and X for real-time updates.

For more information, visit MDOTtraffic.com.