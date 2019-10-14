Brown Bottling Makes Donation to ECCC Athletics

Brown Bottling Group of Meridian Director of Channel Development Kurt Rushing (far left) and General Manager Darrell Harcrow (second from left) present East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart (second from right) and ECCC Director of Athletics Paul Nixon with a $15,000 donation to support the college’s athletics programs. Brown Bottling, a distributor for Pepsi Cola and Dr. Pepper products, is the sole provider of drinks to the ECCC cafeteria and grill, as well as vending machine drinks and snacks on the Decatur campus. The presentation was made prior to East Central’s football game with Gulf Coast on Thursday, Oct. 10.

