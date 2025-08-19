Big Deals!
Burglaries, Felony Drug Arrests, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

by
Burglaries, Felony Drug Arrests, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

JUSTIN DEWAYNE BELK, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Petit Larceny, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $7,500.

CASSANGRA KAYE CHICKAWAY, 41, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

ERIC LEEVON DONALD JR, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $0, $15,000.

MICHAEL JOSEPH GRIFFIN, 42, of Philadelphia, None or Expired Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MATTHEW KEMP, 18, of Carthage, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Felony Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $0, $25,000, $25,000.

KYLE ALEXANDER MINGO, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

FRANCISCO SALDANA, 32, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

JEFFERY ALLAN STUART, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, DENIED.

KURTLAND TATE WILLIAMSON, 29, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

