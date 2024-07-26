Big Deals!
Burglaries, Petit Larcenies, and Embezzlement in Neshoba Arrests

WILLIAM SCOTTEY DUNN, 47, of Union, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

SHANE ANDREW FOSS, 50, of Union, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

CORY HALL, 41, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JOSHUA E HICKMAN, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

LANGLEY JIM, 27, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JACOB SCOTT LADD, 18, of DeKalb, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 6, Petit Larceny X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO  Bond $5,000 X 6, $600 X 2, $0.

 

JOSE LOPEZ, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Seat Belt Violation X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $00, $300, $60 X 2.

 

BARBARA SIMMERMAKER, 54, of Philadelphia, Embezzlement, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JIMMIE AARON SMITH, 21, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 6, Petit Larceny X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO  Bond $5,000 X 6, $600 X 2, $0.

