Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala & Leake

DERRICK M ANDERSON, 35, of Jackson, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

PERRY BRANTLEY, 28, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000, $0.

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 36, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

JOHN CALLAHAN, 59, of Carthage, Felony DUI – 4th, Open Container, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $10,000, $389.25, $228, $418.

KEONTA D GOODWIN, 35, of Carthage, Burglary – Breaking and Entering, Possession of Weapon During Commission of Crime, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, WGPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

TONY M GUERRERO, 50, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant X 2, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000 X 2.

ANTONIA HARDY, 36, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

DERICK K HILL, 36, of French Camp, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.