Burglary and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

JERMEL D BELL, 23, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

DANYEL A BANKS, 24, of Sallis, DUI – Other Substance, CPD. Bond $1,331.

WALTER BOYD, 49, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Resisting Arrest, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $15,000, $639.25, $218, $649.25, $220, N/A.

LINDELL J CARR, 41, of Sallis, Sentenced, ACSO. Bond N/A.

SHANNEN M CHAPALA, 30, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

PHILLIP CONWAY, 55, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $218, $0 X 2.

KEVIN C CROSS, 29, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Warrant – Misdemeanor Fugitive from Other State, Bench Warrant – Walnut Grove Municipal Court X 3, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0 X 3.

CHARLES K DAVIS, 30, of Louisville, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500.

DREGEN L DENSON, 19, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $500.

JACQUELINE DICKERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

ALLIYAH DIXON, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.