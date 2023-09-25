Burglary and Hindering Prosecution in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

EMNELAHIKIYO OKE ANDERSON, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $500, $0.

TENNIS LEE BACA, 37, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KENDRICK BARKSDALE, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH BUCKNER, 37, of West Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

DARRIS BURKS, 29, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Pay, PPD. Bond $5,000, $0.

DARREN KEITH CHARLIE, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

MARIO DAIN CHICKAWAY, 33, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 46, of Union, Hindering Prosecution, NCJC. Bond $1,000.