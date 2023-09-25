HomeLocalBurglary and Hindering Prosecution in Neshoba County

Burglary and Hindering Prosecution in Neshoba County

by
SHARE NOW

EMNELAHIKIYO OKE ANDERSON, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $500, $0.

 

TENNIS LEE BACA, 37, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

KENDRICK BARKSDALE, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH BUCKNER, 37, of West Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

DARRIS BURKS, 29, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Pay, PPD.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

DARREN KEITH CHARLIE, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DALE CHICKAWAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

MARIO DAIN CHICKAWAY, 33, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 46, of Union, Hindering Prosecution, NCJC.  Bond $1,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Several acres in flames despite Leake County burn ban

Drug Trafficking, Bad Checks, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

Leake County MSU Extension Service Upcoming Events

Drug Trafficking, Felony Forgery, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba Arrests

Drugs, DUIs, and Animal Cruelty in Neshoba Arrests

Burn Ban Issued in Leake County