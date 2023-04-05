HomeLeakeBurglary and Joyriding in Leake and Attala

Burglary and Joyriding in Leake and Attala

GUS L LUCKETT, 44, of Canton, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KETRICK K LUMPKINS, 42, of Canton, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

ANTHONY A MASON, 33, of Kosciusko, Larceny Trespass – Joyriding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

JOANN T MASON, 44, of Meridian, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Speeding, KPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

 

ETHAN NORWOOD, 22, of Kosciusko, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $3,000.

 

JOE A PRICE JR, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Careless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

ALDOLFO RAMIREZ, 48, of Ethel, Hold for Another State, MHP.  Bond N/A.

 

LADARIUS J RILEY, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary of Automobile, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

DEMONTE Q RUSSELL, 22, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

