Burglary and Multiple Drug Arrests in Neshoba

Burglary and Multiple Drug Arrests in Neshoba

Posted on

IRA HAYES ANDERSON, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $40,000, DENIED.

 

KEANU T ANDERSON, 21,of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANGEL CERRIA BENNETT, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN ANTHONY CHARLES, 50, of Hernando, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $15,000, DENIED.

 

RONNIE CHICKAWAY, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $3,000.

 

NATHAN SHANE COTTON, 25, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear.  Bond $800, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER SHAWN DAVIS, 41, of Birmingham, AL, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

JACKIE DUNN, 42, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

SUSAN FAITH, 60, of Collinsville, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MALLORY KATHRYN GLOVER, 29, of Alvin, TX, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $400,  $800.

 

CHRISTY L HITT, 46, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $800 X 2, $600, $1,000, $600.

