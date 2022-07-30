Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000.

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75.

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving Days, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JAHADA L RUSH, 27, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

RICKY SESSUMS, 57, of Good Hope, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

DANNY T SPEARS, 48, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DUSTIN C STINSON, 22, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Trespassing, Contraband in Prison, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A.

KYLE TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Malicious Mischief, Warrant – Harassment, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

MICHAEL D WILLIAMS, 31, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $228, $389.25.

LESLIE M WILSON, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.