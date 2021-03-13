Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property Arrests in Neshoba

MARK FREDRICK OVERTON, 42, of Decatur, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300.

DERRICK TERRELL PATEN, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000, $300, $300.

BRIANNA PIERCE, 25, of Union, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, DENIED.

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 30, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Petit Larceny X 2, Shoplifting, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $10,000, $1,000 X 2, $600.

COREY RAYBORN, 33, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

JENNIFER RICKETT, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

RHONDA ROBINSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600.

WENDY SMITH, 41, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.

WILLIAM CRAIG SNOW, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

ANDY STEWART, 41, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRANDIE LEIGH WELCH, 37, of Union, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

RODREQUES ZANQUAVIOUS WELCH, 21, of Louisville, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

HARRY WIGGS, 58, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

MICHAEL BRYAN WILSON, 47, of Union, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.