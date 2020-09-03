Burglary at Methodist Church In Wiggins – Investigation Continues

A Methodist church In Wiggins has been burglarized. Officers received a call reporting suspicious activity and a break in of the church located off Hwy 16. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, a public address system, an air conditioner, and 2 heating units were stolen. Narcotics were also found at the scene. One person was arrested on site. The investigation continues. Sheriff Atkinson went on to say, “If you see something that looks unusual, always report it.”

