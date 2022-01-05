Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

KELVIN KINCAID, 37, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT B KINCAID, 42, of Carthage, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Following Too Closely, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

SHAWN C MCBEATH, 34, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

MARGARET R MCCAIN, 64, of Ethel, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $1,000.

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LC SMITH, 40, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $10,000, $674.25.

LESLIE M WILSON, 41, of Carthage, Burglary – Breaking & Entering, Forgery, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $25,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

JOHNATHAN WINTERS, 41, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $10,000, $674.25, $418, $218.