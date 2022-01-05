Home » Attala » Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Posted on

KELVIN KINCAID, 37, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBERT B KINCAID, 42, of Carthage, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Following Too Closely, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

SHAWN C MCBEATH, 34, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

MARGARET R MCCAIN, 64, of Ethel, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LC SMITH, 40, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $674.25.

 

LESLIE M WILSON, 41, of Carthage, Burglary – Breaking & Entering, Forgery, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $25,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

JOHNATHAN WINTERS, 41, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $674.25, $418, $218.

Submit a Comment