Burglary & Leaving the Scene of an Accident in Attala and Leake Arrests

JUDGE C ADAMS, 20, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Tint Violation, Intentional Obstruction of Traffic, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

QUANTORIS T ALEXANDER, 23, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, CPD. Bond $25,000.

ROSE M BROWN, 38, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $25,000, $10,000, $674.25.

ERIN D BURNSIDE, 38, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BILLY COLLIER, 59, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

LISA DAY, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

TERRANCE J EVANS, 41, of Sallis, Malicious Mischief, Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

REGINALD E GRAY, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Tag, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

MAURICA J GREER, 31, of Kosciusko, Speeding, Exhibiting a Weapon in a Threatening Manner, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, No License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, KPD. Bond $500, $1,00, $900, $1,900, $0, $1,000, $500.

KEVONTE A HARRIS, 24, of Carthage, Burglary – B&E, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

ORIS L HARRIS, 25, of Gulfport, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

GERARD K HINES, 32, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,400.