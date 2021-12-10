Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

JIMMY D GENTRY, 30, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER P GIPSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ROBERT B GLASS, 21, of Memphis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $50,000, $399.25.

HARIM HERRERA PINTO, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, WGPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

MARCO HOLDEN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25, $239.25.

THOMAS L HOWELL, 54, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Trespass, CPD. Bond $389.25.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Trespass, CPD. Bond $389.25.

JAMES R JENNINGS, 57, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD. Bond N/A.

MARVEL B JIM, 59, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

JASON D LEACH, 38, of Ethel, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $50,000.