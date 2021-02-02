Can drinking alcoholic beverages prevent or eliminate Covid-19? The answer is no according to the Choctaw Health Center. A rumor has been circulating that says alcohol can kill Covid-19 and build the immune system. According to CHS the opposite is true. Excessive alcohol drinking can actually compromise the immune system. Alcohol consumption does not contribute to fighting off viruses, disease, or infection.

For more information or help contact Choctaw Behavioral Health Prevention Team at 601-389-4150.