Canton Christmas Festival Open Nightly Thru December 23rd

The Canton Christmas Festival is open nightly from 5 pm – 9 pm through Friday, December 23rd.

The Christmas Festival in Canton will feature several activities and attractions this year. As always, the historic square will be set aglow with more than 100,000 twinkling Christmas lights. In addition to the beautiful lights you will see Rudolph’s Playground, an 18-foot walk-through gift box, and a 4 story Christmas Tree.

Amongst the lights and decorations are several things for families to enjoy like firetruck and train rides, the Christmas Village, Mrs. Claus: Storyteller Extraordinaire, I Spy Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Animation Museum, and so much more.

For more information, visit Canton Tourism online by clicking HERE.