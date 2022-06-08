HomeAttalaCapital Murder and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Capital Murder and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

BRETT T POSEY, 33, of Lake, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

BRANDY S RILEY, 35, of Potts Camp, Contraband in Prison, Conspiracy – Controlled Substances Law, MDOC.  Bond $20,000, $10,000.

 

TORREGUSS L STEVENSON, 46, of Canton, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

MICHEAL L SUMMERS, 32, of Canton, Capital Murder, KPD.  Bond $250,000.

 

HAROLD R TOWNSEND, 57, of Lena, Warrant, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

COSIE VEASLEY, 25, of West, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOYCE WEBSTER, 53, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $643, $403.

 

DEMARCO WITT, 22, of Sallis, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $500.

