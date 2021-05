Capital Murder and Multiple Felony Possession Charges in Neshoba

MARLON VERSHONN BOYD, 19, of Philadelphia, Capital Murder, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

KIRSTIN BROOKE BURRAGE, 36, of Carthage, Bond Jumping, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

DA’VAN LEE COLE, 20, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

KIMBERLY MICHELLE CROCKER, 35, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $800.

JAEDEN DOKA, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLES ELLIS FANNING, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $0, $0.

TYRONE GROVES, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

CULLY OWEN HILYER, 20, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

THERMON JOHNSON JR, 47, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $50,000, $20,000, $10,000, $600.

ZACHARY W KEEN, 21, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

BRANDI LYNN KING, 32, of Choctaw, Child Neglect X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2, $0.