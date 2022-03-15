Car Crashes into Tree in Madden

11:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Madden Volunteer Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 488 near Gunter Road in the Madden area. It was stated that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. No serious injuries were reported.

1:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting possible theft at a residence on Gomillion Road.

3:24 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a building on Old Canton Road near Presley Road. A caller stated that a fire started in the building and had been put out, but the building was still smoking.