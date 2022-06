Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

1:45 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on HWY 43 South near Thomastown.

3:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person on Pleasant Grove Road not far off HWY 35 that was reported to be walking through people’s yards in the area.

3:27 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Live Oak Road in the Singleton area regarding reports of an animal being abused there.