Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

7:36 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Utah Road near the Scott County line. No injuries were reported.

8:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Mars Hill Road regarding a wrecker that ran off the road and became stuck, blocking one lane of traffic.

11:24 a.m. –Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a crash on Roberts Road in the Singleton area when a vehicle’s automatic collision notification system alerted Emergency Dispatchers of the incident. Multiple individuals were transported to the hospital.

11:48 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were alerted to a stranded vehicle on Hwy 16 West near the old Pine Tree store that was blocking one lane of traffic.

12:19 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Massey Circle for a domestic disturbance in progress there.

1:17 p.m. – Carthage Police were notified of a possible prowler on Martin Luther King Drive.

2:08 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Moore’s Car Wash on Hwy 16 West when callers reported a vehicle on the back of a wrecker was on fire there.

3:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 35 South near Estes Mill Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.