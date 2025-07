PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A wreck involving one car, but five people happened Saturday afternoon in Neshoba County.

The wreck happened on Hwy. 19 south, near County Rd. 1505.

Five people were reported inside the car, with three of them being children.

Deputies blocked the highway while a rescue crew worked on getting a door open to get the people out of the car.

No serious injuries were reported.

It was unclear what caused the wreck.