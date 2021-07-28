Car vs. Tree on Hwy 16

2:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a one-vehicle accident on Star Road. The vehicle was reported to have struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

10:04 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 16 West near Yellow Creek.

10:44 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call about a disturbance at a residence on Old Canton Road.

11:22 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were contacted about property stolen from a residence on Wiggins Loop Road.

3:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a tree down on Highway 429 blocking one lane of traffic.