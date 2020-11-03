Carthage-11/3 Martha Louise Savell Is Still Missing

As of Tuesday morning November 3rd, Martha Louise Savell of Carthage is still missing. The 80 year old white female is 5’2″, weighs 140 pounds, has brown/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday, October 13th, around 4pm near the intersection of Risher Rd and Madden Rd, in Leake County. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip on shoes. She is believed to be in a 2017 blue, Nissan Versa, license plate DBM0253, travelling east on Madden Rd. Family members say Martha Louise Savell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. ****The Leake County Sheriff’s office provided information today about a possible sighting of the car last Thursday on Highway 80 West near Clinton. If you have any additional information please call the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361.

******10/20 5pm- There were reports during the day that Martha Savell had possibly been located and safe. Unfortunately that information proved to be inaccurate. Follow up out reach to the Sheriff’s office late in the day confirmed once again that she is still missing.

******10/21 5pm- There are no new updates or sightings.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert and it remains in effect.

******11/02 6pm- We have contacted the Leake Sheriff’s office. There are still no new updates or sightings

