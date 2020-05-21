Carthage and Leake County Encouraged to Complete Census

Census 2020 can still be completed. According to Carthage Mayor Vivians, it’s still not too late to complete Census 2020. Mayor Vivians encouraged Carthage and Leake County residents to take the time to fill out the Census. “The Cenus is very important. Completing the Census will help us with programs like Headstart and Weems. As of now 63.5% of Carthage residents and 64% of Leake County have filled out information.” For more information including Census documents see link: https://mscensus2020.org/