Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving

On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.

7:43 a.m. – Someone at the hospital requested Carthage Police because a man was possibly headed there to start trouble with an ex.

11:14 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 West at the traffic light in front of Walmart. No injuries were reported.

5:30 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day on the square. A description of the vehicle that left the scene was given to officers, and they searched the area for it.

6:36 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on North Pearl St where it was reported that a man had a power saw and was threatening people.

7:51 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Freeny Rd reporting that someone with a no contact order against them came to the residence and destroyed property, then left the scene.

8:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on Cedar Grove Rd near Hwy 13. The vehicle was towed.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies dispatched to Pleasant Grove Rd when a caller reported that an ex with a history of violence was on the property going through a vehicle.

9:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that shots were fired at the trailer park on Waggoner Rd. Deputies investigated the area and found nothing suspicious.