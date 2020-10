Callin’ Calves Clothing will have a ribbon cutting ceremony today in Carthage. The event, which begins at 10am. is hosted by the Leake Main Street Chamber. The location is 105 North Pearl Street next to the Chamber center. Everyone is welcome.

*Callin’ Calves Clothing carries various western style clothing for children, youth, and adults.

For more information call 601-953- 2656 or see https://www.facebook.com/callincalves/