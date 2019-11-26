Carthage Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be on the Courthouse Lawn beginning at 5:30 on Tuesday December 3. That will be followed by the Carthage Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m.

Things don’t stop there. The Main Street Chambers 10th annual Sippin Cider will be Thursday December 12th from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. Merchants will open their doors once again offering specials and some of the best hot cider in all of Central Mississippi.

If you are interested in participating in any of these events, please contact the Main Street Chamber Office at 601-267-9231.