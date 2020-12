The official Carthage Christmas Tree Lighting will take place. The City Hall of Carthage has announced that the lighting ceremony is this Friday, December 4th at 5:00pm. This year the Christmas Tree has found a new home a Trustmark Park after many years at the County square. City Hall officials remind you to “please wear your mask, follow social distancing and the guidelines of the CDC.

Location: Trustmark Park. December 4th, 5pm