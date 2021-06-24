Carthage City Hall Congratulates City Clerk Penny Spears on Completion of Certification Process

Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears has completed all official certification procedures for City Clerk qualification. Serving in office since July of 2019, she has been affiliated with Carthage City Hall for over a decade serving in both Mayor Vivian’s administration as well as that of Mayor Jimmy Wallace. Working in human resources, accounts payable, and recently even doing double duty as city clerk and interim park director, she has had an opportunity to cross train in many positions. Mayor Vivians said “Penny Spears has been a blessing to this city. She goes above and beyond her call of duty to make sure that all needs are met. She is competent, efficient and truly dedicated to her job as city clerk. Penny is one of a kind. The City of Carthage thanks her for her undying service, and congratulates her for her outstanding achievement.”

We asked Ms. Spears what is the best part of working in the capacity she works in now. The lifelong Carthage native says ” hmn, all of it. I like all of it.” Congratulations Penny Spears.