The Carthage City Council meeting is tonight. According to City Hall the meeting will include topics such as the possible reopening schedule for City Community centers, as well as McMillan and Lincoln Park. Youth curfew will be discussed as well as the adoption of the Carthage 2020-2021 budget.

The meeting is at Carthage City Hall, starts at 6 p.m., and is open to the public. For more information call City Hall at 601-267-8322