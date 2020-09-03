Carthage City Council Work Session Tonight – Open To The Public

A Carthage City Council work session is scheduled for tonight. According to City Clerk Penny Spears, the end of the month session will address details of the upcoming agenda for the next official meeting on September 8th. Among topics to be addressed will be the possible relocation of the Christmas Tree in the square, the Tyson walking trail improvements at McMillan Park, and additional questions and concerns around the 2020-2021 budget.

The City Hall meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.