All Carthage City Court cases for August have been postponed. However, court will be back in session in September on 9/7, and 9/21. If you had a court case scheduled for this month a notification has been sent out with a new court date set. All court buildings are open at this time but social distancing and mask requirements are in place. All of these steps were put in place due to the rise of Covid cases, according to City Clerk Penny Spears.