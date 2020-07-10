Carthage City Officials Call Special Meeting to Address Covid Spike

A special meeting was called yesterday in Carthage. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen met to address concerns regarding the Covid-19 spike in the community. A plan was discussed including the suggestion to mandate masks in the city limits for citizens and businesses. As of today, there is no mandate yet it is highly recommended that citizens and businesses wear a mask. Covid-19 cases will be closely monitored in the community and should numbers continue to increase a possible mask mandate will be re-addressed. The next follow up meeting will be July 29th.