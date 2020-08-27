Carthage City Public Hearing Meeting Tonight

The Carthage City public hearing is tonight. The yearly meeting will address the 2021 city budget. According to Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears, the budget will be presented to the City Council. The meeting is open to the public and people will have the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the budget. The meeting is at Carthage City hall and begins at 6 pm.

*Carthage City officials met two weeks ago to work through the prospective 2021 budget. A discussion was raised to possibly cut two office positions, allowing for a potential 3 % overall city employee pay raise and an additional police officer hire. Instead, in a 3-2 vote, the proposed budget moved forward without a pay increase or employee elimination. Without any additional changes or tax increases the budget presents a potential $600,000 deficit.