The City of Carthage is hosting a City Wide Clean Up on Saturday April 30th. This clean up event will require the community to come together to clean up streets in Carthage. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians has asked for all able-bodied citizens to participate. City Wide Clean Up will begin at 8 am. Mayor Vivians has said that Carthage residents will most likely be meeting at Matlock and McMillan Parks and then disperse to begin clean-up. This will be confirmed at a later date.