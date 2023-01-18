HomeLeakeCarthage City Wide Clean-Up Scheduled

Carthage City Wide Clean-Up Scheduled

by
The City of Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service will be Wednesday, January 25th and Thursday, January 26th.
You can dispose of trash, debris, appliances, household furniture, mattresses, and other items in need of disposal using this trash pick-up service. Items to be picked up must be placed on the side of the street.
Items that WILL NOT be picked up are: vehicles, tires, microwaves, computers, and televisions.
City of Carthage trucks will begin the clean-up process at 7 a.m. and will stop at 4 p.m. both days.

