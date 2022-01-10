Carthage City-Wide Trash Pick-Up Begins Soon

The City of Carthage annual city-wide trash pick-up will be on Wednesday January 26 and Thursday January 27. City trucks will begin pick-up on these days at 7 a.m. and will finish at 4 p.m. each day.

Any items that residents of Carthage would like these trucks to pick up must be placed on the side of the street. These trash pick-up services will dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, or any other large items not able to be picked up weekly with household trash.

Items that will NOT be picked up are tires, vehicles, microwaves, computers, and televisions. Household trash will also not be picked up by these services. It will be picked up on the regular schedule.