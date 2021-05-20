Carthage Citywide Meeting to Address Community Concerns Tonight

The Carthage Citywide Community meeting is tonight at 6pm. The event will be held at the Lincoln Park Community House. According to Mayor Vivians, the event will announce upcoming events and will also address safety issues as well as current city ordinances. Police Chief Coby Clay and Fire Chief Lonzo Jones will speak. The meeting will include a question and answer series where members of the public will be able to address community concerns.

All are invited. For more information call 601-267-8322