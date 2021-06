Carthage Citywide trash pickup has been confirmed. A decision was reached this week at the Carthage City Council Meeting. The dates are July 28th and 29th between 7am-4pm. Trash, debris, mattresses, household furniture, and other items are included. Items not included are tires, vehicles, microwaves, computers or televisions. For any additional information call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.