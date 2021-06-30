Carthage Citywide Trash Pick Up Coming In July

The Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service will be held on Wednesday, July 28th, and Thursday, July 29th. Mayor Vivian’s office is requesting that garbage be placed on the streets no earlier than July 26th.

The City of Carthage two-day city-wide trash pick up and dispose trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses or other items for disposal, placed on the side of the street with the exception of appliances, tires, vehicles, microwaves, computers, and televisions these items will not be picked up.