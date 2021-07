The Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service will be held tomorrow, and Thursday, July 29th. According to City Hall, garbage can be outside today at the curb on the side of the street. The City of Carthage will pick up debris, household furniture, mattresses and some other items. Appliances, tires, vehicles, microwaves, computers, and televisions will not be picked up. For any questions call 601-267-8322