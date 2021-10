The Carthage Farmers Market will be open Tuesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Market features local fresh produce, homemade baked goods, crafts, jewelry, t-shirts, local honey, fresh local beef, and so much more.

The Carthage Farmers Market is held in McMillan Park every other Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.